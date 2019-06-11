starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: Heart isn't in Cricket Anymore - Shahzad Threatens to Quit

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019: Heart isn't in Cricket Anymore - Shahzad Threatens to Quit

Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman and leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals, has threatened to quit international cricket after claiming that he was incorrectly declared unfit by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and omitted from the ongoing World Cup squad.

"I had a practice session, bowled, batted, and had a keeping session... had lunch with my team-mates, and then sat down in the team bus (to return to the hotel) only to see the ICC press release on my phone saying I am out of the World Cup," Shahzad told reporters in Kabul. "That was the moment when I found out that I was unfit.

"I don't see myself playing anymore. It's a dream to play the World Cup. I was removed from the 2015 World Cup [he wasn't selected for fitness reasons] and now this one as well. I am going to consult with friends and family. My heart isn't in cricket anymore."

Shahzad, 32, had been forced to retire hurt during Afghanistan's warm-up fixture against Pakistan due to a knee injury and subsequently went for scans. He played his side's first two World Cup games against Australia and Sri Lanka where he returned modest scores of 0 & 7.

He did not show any signs of discomfort as such but said that he consulted a doctor in England regarding his knee and was advised two to three days rest.

"I went to a doctor in London and he drained my knee of some fluids, gave me a pill and said that I could play after resting for two-three days," Shahzad said

"I asked the manager, who asked me to put the phone in my pocket and talk to the doctor. The doctor looked at me helplessly and said he couldn't do anything. I don't know what is the problem. If they have a problem, they should let me know. If they don't want me to play, I will quit cricket.

When asked to comment on Shahzad's startling claims, ACB CEO Asadullah Khan said the wicket-keeper batsman was unfit indeed and therefore was not unable to give his best on the field.

"What he is saying is completely wrong. A proper medical report to the ICC was submitted and then only his replacement was announced. The team could not have fielded an unfit player. I understand he is upset at not being part of World Cup anymore but the team could not have compromised on his fitness," Khan said.

Afghanistan, who replaced Shahzad with 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil, next play South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

ACBAsadullah KhaniccMohammad Shahzad
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more