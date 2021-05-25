'Heartbreaking to Hear Stories from Chennai Schools' - Ashwin Voices Out Against Sexual Harassment

India offspinner R Ashwin said he was ‘heartbroken’ to hear stories of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour from teachers and staff in schools around Chennai. Ashwin penned a note on Twitter expressing his disappointment after a teacher from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB), where the cricketer studied, was arrested for allegations of sexual harassment.

“Been a couple of disturbing nights, not only as an old student of PSBB but also as a father of 2 young girls,” Ashwin wrote.

“Rajagopalan is one name that’s come out today, but to stop such incidences all around us in the future, we need to act and need a complete overhaul of the system.

“So heartbreaking to hear about the stories coming out from schools in and around Chennai, especially from PSBB concerning Rajagopal, have never known him in all those years of studying there but deeply disturbed about the news.

“I know justice and law will take its course, but this is the time for people to come clean and revisit the existing system. These are times of deep distress and we need to understand that we have left our children with no choice but to vent out on social media.

“We need to create an ecosystem that encourages children to report the smallest of incidences that make them feel unsafe, without having the fear of being targeted for grades and beyond.

“Our children are our wealth!!

“Education is important but not everything. Let’s enable our children to retain their innocence and give their childhood the sanctum it deserves.”

The sexual harassment allegations came to light on social media, after which DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dhayanidhi Maran tweeted calling for strict action. The school suspended the teacher, after which he was arrested by police.

