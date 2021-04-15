CRICKETNEXT

Heath Streak Responsible For Zimbabwe Cricket's 'Darkest Day'

Streak disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.

  • AFP
  • Updated: April 15, 2021, 8:52 AM IST

Heath Streak was Wednesday blasted as “selfish and greedy” after being handed an eight-year ban for corruption in a scandal described as “the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket”.Former national captain and coach Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code related to betting.

He disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.He also “facilitated or attempted to facilitate” the introduction of four players including a national captain to a third party for inside information for betting purposes, said the ICC.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said it was a “very sad and shameful episode that might well go down in history as the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket”.”As he represented and captained Zimbabwe before later coaching the national side over the years, Streak was a powerful figure adored by many and held up as an idol for future generations of cricketers.

“But, as we and the rest of the world now know, Streak was also a corrupt, greedy and selfish character who regrettably abused his status and position in pursuit of dirty benefits.Mukuhlani added in a statement: “He has let cricket down. He has let down the teams and players he coached. He has let the nation down. He has let down the fans – including impressionable children – who loved and idolised him.”

Upcoming Matches