Heavy Indian Investments Could Derail South Africa's ODI Series In Australia

Heavy Indian investments in upcoming leagues has put South Africa’s tour to Australia in jeopardy. Moreover, it has also put question marks over Big Bash League which is looking to reinvent itself in its 12th year, according to Australian daily ‘The Age.’

Is Rishabh Pant Wicketkeeper-batter or Batter-Wicketkeeper – The Indian Star Responds

Australia will be hosting South Africa in November which will see a three match Test series that will be followed by a same number of ODI games. But with some of the top South African players expected to play in the newly launched UAE T20 League and their own domestic T20 league, which is backed by Indian corporates and IPL team owners, there is a question mark on their availability for the ODI series.

They also have an obligation to play in their own domestic league which is being hyped up as the second best T20 league in the world after IPL. This means Cricket Australia will have to reconsider the proposed date of the ODIs.

IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh Could Make India Debut in 1st T20I

“Whilst the timing of the ODI series against South Africa is set out in the future tours program, we have had a recent request from Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates of the three games, but have been unable to find alternative dates as yet,” CA’s chief executive Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by ‘The Age.’

On Monday night, the UAE’s league, to be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, was formally announced. It has the backing of Reliance Industries, owners of Mumbai Indians, GMR Group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, the Kolkata Knight Riders owners, plus the giant Adani Group. Besides, South Africa is also aiming to produce its own T20 league which it wants to be the second best in the world after IPL.

South Africa’s new tournament is majority-owned by Cricket South Africa (57.5 per cent), but 30 per cent is held by the subscription broadcaster SuperSport and the remaining 12.5 per cent by Sundar Raman, formerly the chief executive of the IPL. The owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have all expressed interest in buying teams.

In a vision document published by ‘Cricbuzz,’ CSA has revealed its plans for the new tournament. One of them is making it the second best tournament after IPL. This will be CSA’s third such global franchise tournament. Earlier they had organised Global League T20 and the Mzansi Super League, neither of which were able to get off the ground either side of COVID-19, despite the governing body’s outlay of more than $US30 million in start-up investment.

However, South Africa has a necessity to play the ODI series with some points up for grabs. They stand 11th in the latest ODI standings with only top eight qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here