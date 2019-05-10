Heavy Rain Abandons Ireland-Bangladesh ODI in Dublin

Loading...
Even the toss could not take place with a light drizzle meeting the two teams when they arrived. As forecast, the drizzle soon converted into heavy rain and at 2:15 pm local time, the umpires decided to call the game off.
The teams shared two points each which took Bangladesh to the top of the points table. Following their crushing victory over West Indies in an earlier game, they now have six points after two games. West Indies who are five points are second on the table while Ireland having lost their opening encounter are on two points.
However, the points system left Bangladesh head coach, Steve Rhodes unimpressed. Though Bangladesh are leading the table, receiving just two points from this game against the competition's weakest team has left a bitter taste in Rhodes' mouth.
"The system is best for some hot countries in international cricket. In Scotland, Ireland and England in May you get a lot of rained-off games and sides maybe lose out a little bit in rained-off games," Rhodes said. "Maybe that needs looking at. If we had won this game it would have been easier to play some of these guys but we got only two points for the no result and it may affect in the opportunities for the guys and that's a shame.
"Little bit disappointed (because) we did feel this was the game that we really wanted to win as it would put us in a very strong position. But we can do nothing about and so mixed feelings because I really wanted more points than two."
This is the third game abandoned in the last two days in the United Kingdom. The Scotland-Afghanistan game at Edinburgh was abandoned without a ball being bowled while the first ODI between England and Pakistan in London was called off after just 19 overs.
Ireland will take on the West Indies in the fourth game of the tri-series, in Malahide, on Saturday.
First Published: May 10, 2019, 12:59 AM IST