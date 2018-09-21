Heavy Rain Washes Out Second T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Loading...
Intermittent morning showers in Colombo had delayed the toss but the match began without any loss in overs. Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to put Sri Lanka in was vindicated immediately with last game's debutant Arundhati Reddy getting rid of the big-hitting Yasoda Mendis in her very first over for 1.
Chamari Athapaththu though remained unfazed as she cracked two fours in the very over and followed it up with a six off Anuja Patil in the next. Deepti Sharma then made her presence felt castling the Sri Lankan captain for 21 while Poonam Yadav accounted for Kavisha Dilhari (3) soon after. However, the clouds opened up with the Sri Lanka score on 49 for 3 after 7.5 overs and the relentless rain signalled the end of the game.
The rain stopped for a brief while but returned before the groundsman could dry the outfield.
India won the preceding three-match One-Day International series by a 2-1 margin before getting past the hosts in the first T20I in a thrilling encounter. The third and fourth T20I will be staged at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on September 22 and 24 respectively before the players return to the FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake for the final encounter on September 25.
First Published: September 21, 2018, 3:19 PM IST