Heinrich Klaasen Replaces Injured Second For India Tests

Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen has been called up for the three Test series between India and South Africa, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday. Klaasen replaces youngster Rudi Second, who suffered a finger injury during practice with South Africa A.
"Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the South Africa A tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second's place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series," CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl said.
Klaasen is yet to play a Test, but has appeared in 14 ODIs and nine T20Is for the Proteas.
South Africa start their campaign in India on September 15 with the first of the three T20Is in Dharamsala. The Test series will commence on October 2 in Visakhapatnam. CSA also confirmed the second Test will now be played in Pune while the final Test will be held in Ranchi.
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
