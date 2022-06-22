'He'll Hit You For Sweep, He'll go For a Switch Hit': Pathan Draws Similarities Between ABD And Veteran Indian Batter

Former pacer Irfan Pathan has highlighted similarities between the batting styles of legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers and Dinesh Karthik. The former South African captain was known for his 360-degree playing style and Karthik has also developed the same in recent times which caused problems for opposition to set a field against him.

The veteran India wicketkeeper batter was in phenomenal form in IPL 2022 which paved way for his comeback to the national team and he continued the glorious run in Indian colours too. Against South Africa, Karthik scored his maiden international T20I fifty where he displayed his 360-degree power-hitting ability.

Karthik’s current form has helped him return to the mix for India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Several former cricketers and critics feel that Karthik should be a certainty in India’s squad for the marquee ICC event which will be held in Australia later this year.

Pathan said that it will be difficult to find a player like Karthik who can play shots all around the ground.

“You won’t find a player with such a range. See, I’m not comparing him with AB de Villiers in terms of ability, but his range is quite similar to him. He will hit you for sweep, he will go for a switch hit. He has all the shots. When needed, he charges down the track and yes, he does prefer the leg-side. But the way he uses his feet and gets in the line of the ball is brilliant,” Irfan said on Star Sports.



The former pacer further talked about Karthik’s versatility while playing both pacers and spinners and said it’s important for every finisher to follow Karthik’s work rate.

“He efficiently plays the spinners and fast bowlers. And if you ask him to hit from ball one, he can do that as well. For a finisher, it is very important and that is what Dinesh Karthik can do,” the former India bowler further added.

Karthik made huge gains in the latest ICC T20I Rankings of 108 spots and is currently placed at 87th in the batting charts.

