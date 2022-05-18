'He'll Stand Behind me for Hours and Guide me': Umran Malik Names the Man Behind His Success in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has emerged as one of the impactful bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was one of the three players retained by the franchise ahead of the season and in return, he left no stone unturned in rattling the opposition batters with raw pace and his ability to bowl deadly Yorkers.

On Tuesday, he registered his 2nd best bowling figures in IPL 2022. He returned with 3 for 23 against Mumbai Indians as Sunrisers won the game by 3 runs to remain in the contention for the playoffs. The Jammu pacer credited SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn for all the learning he has got in the ongoing tournament.

In a conversation with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran said Steyn’s diligence has made him a lot better.

“If I’m in the nets for three hours, he will stand behind me for three hours and guide me,” said Umran during the conversation.

The right-arm quick has bowled the fastest delivery of IPL this season at a staggering 157 kmph. Speaking about his pace, which has impressed one and all this year, Umran said it’s all natural and he just wants to bowl as fast as he can.

“When we played with the tennis ball, even then people did not want to bat against me because I was so quick,” he said.

Apart from the pace, his celebration after picking up a wicket has also grabbed the limelight. When asked about the same, the pacer said that it was based on Dale Steyn, his mentor at SRH.

“He does that punch celebration after I take wickets in the nets, I did it one day and it just stuck with me,” said Umran.

The Sunrisers are pretty much in the race for the knockouts after edging past five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the latter’s home ground by 3 three runs. With just one match to go, SRH would be hoping for a big win so that they can remain on the hunt. Currently, they have a -0.230 net run rate and it is very unlikely that they will be able to get to the playoffs stages.

