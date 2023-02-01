'Hello India, Let The Preparation Begin': Australia Star Marnus Labuschagne Confirms His Coffee Has Arrived

Australia Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has landed in India alongside the rest of the touring squad for a four-match series starting next week in Nagpur. The Pat Cummins-led tourists will be in the country for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hoping to end their wait for a Test series win on Indian soil having last won in 2004.

Labuschagne will be vital to their chances and the top-order batter has already started his preparations having arrived in India on Wednesday.

“Hello India let the preparation begin," Labuschagne tweeted confirming the team’s arrival in India.

And he followed that with another Tweet revealing the coffee he packed for the tour has also arrived, posting a clip of him preparing the beverage at what looks like a pantry.

Australia Test Squad for India Tour: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

While the Australia Test squad has landed in India, it is missing one key member in Usman Khawaja who will arrive tomorrow after visa delay issues. The opener is the only player to have not boarded the flight to India on Wednesday because his visa didn’t arrive on time.

The 36-year-old on Monday was chosen as Australia’s Men’s Test player of the year, winning the inaugural Shane Warne award for having scored 1020 runs in 12 months at 78.46.

The Australian team will have a four-day training camp in Bengaluru before leaving for Nagpur for the first Test which starts from February 9.

Australia Tour of India: Full Schedule

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

1st Test, Nagpur: February 9 - February 13

2nd Test, Delhi: February 17 - February 21

3rd Test, Dharamsala: March 1 - March 5

4th Test, Ahmedabad: March 9 - March 13

ODI Schedule

1st ODI: March 17, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: March 19, Vizag

3rd ODI: March 22, Chennai

