Helped India Win U-19 World Cup, Now Want to Win Main World Cup--Siddarth Kaul

After lifting the 2008 under-19 World Cup, Siddharth Kaul wants to win the ‘main World Cup’ for India. His motivation is still the same, says the 30-year-old, who was led by Virat Kohli back then in Malaysia. With his under 19 skipper at the helm, the job for Kaul is very much the same.

Justin Langer Gets Warning from Board, Job on the Line After Players Dissatisfied With Coaching Methods

“I am happy with the run I had in the Indian team. But my dream is to help India win a World Cup in the coming years. If I stay, and the way I am building my game continues, then I definitely want to win India the World Cup. It is my dream. Just like how I helped India win the U-19 World Cup, I want to help India win the main World Cup too. With Virat Kohli as captain, I feel I can be his lucky charm,” Siddharth Kaul told Sportskeeda.

Not Colourless: Ajinkya Rahane Shares “Classic” Black and White Picture on Instagram

“I will continue to perform with all my might. God willing, I will be part of the World Cup team. I don’t want to change anything or do anything differently. Nothing happens by doing that because if you lose the ability you previously had, what’s the point of it? It would be better to enhance and improve my existing ability so much that no one can point a finger at me,” he further added.

Kaul went onto play all the games in Malaysia and went onto pick ten wickets. He also bowled the final over in the final against South Africa which India went onto win by ten runs. He was the joint highest wicket-taker at the tournament alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile Virat Kohli will be leading India against New Zealand at the WTC final in Southampton on June 2018. If India win the game, then it will be Kohli’s first ICC trophy in international cricket as a captain.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here