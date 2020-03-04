Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 8: SIN VS HK

live
SIN SIN
HK HK

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Henry, Boult and Ferguson Return to New Zealand ODI Squad for Australia ODIs

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with underperforming seamer Tim Southee.

AFP |March 4, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates. (AP)

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with underperforming seamer Tim Southee.

Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli's men.

"He's had a great start to his international career and will be a real asset for us in Australia," coach Gary Stead said.

Southee retained his spot despite struggling for wickets in the one-day format, in contrast to his strong Test form.

The Black Caps' bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who all missed the ODI series against India with injury.

New Zealand have not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts and Stead said they would need all their experience to threaten the hosts.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket," he said.

"We know they'll severely test us in all areas of the game." The three-match series begins in Sydney on March 13.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

australiaKane WilliamsonLockie Fergusonmatt henrynew zealandnew zealand vs australia 2020Tim SoutheeTrent Boult

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more