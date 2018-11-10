Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 10, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal

Screenshot of the moment when Henry Nicholls got injured during the dismissal of Shoaib Malik

While Pakistan’s six-wicket victory in the second match of their series against New Zealand on Friday saw batsman Imam-ul-Haq being stretchered off due to a head injury, New Zealand’s forward short-leg fielder Henry Nicholls was also involved in a potentially dangerous situation when Shoaib Malik was dismissed.

Pulling a short delivery off Lockie Ferguson’s bowling in the 33rd over, Malik put great force behind the shot. However, the ball hit Nicholls on his left shoulder, ricocheting off him and looping up for square-leg fielder Ish Sodhi to take a simple catch.



After the dismissal, everyone on the field rushed to check on Nicholls, including Malik. Nicholl was quick to brush it off and stand on his feet right after.

Pakistan chased down the target of 210 with 57 balls to spare, as Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam’s 101 run stand was instrumental in getting them over the line.

With the victory, Pakistan put an end to their 12-match losing streak to New Zealand in ODIs. The three match ODI series is currently locked at 1-1, with the final match to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

First Published: November 10, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
