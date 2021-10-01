Here Are 7 Differences Between Men and Women's Test Cricket You Didn't Know

The women’s cricket teams of India and Australia are currently playing a pink ball Test at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast. This is the second time the Indian women’s team is playing a Test this year. Everyone knows that the women’s team plays fewer Tests compared to men. In fact, to put things in perspective, this is only the second occasion in the last 14 years that India’s women’s cricket team has played two Test matches in the same calendar year. The men’s team, on the other hand, plays an average of 8-10 Test matches every year. And while we are at it, let’s also have a look at some of the differences between men’s Test cricket and women’s.

1) While a Test among women’s teams lasts a maximum of four days, men’s play for five days.

2) In a women’s Test, it’s mandatory to bowl a minimum of 100 overs every day. In men’s Test cricket, though, they are expected to play a minimum of 90 overs each day.

3) The cricket ball used in the women’s Test should weigh a minimum of 142 grams. It should be at least 156 grams when it comes to men’s Test cricket.

4) In the women’s Test, the boundary ropes from the centre of the pitch have to be a minimum of 55 and a maximum of 64 metres. In men’s cricket, this increases to 59 and 82 metres respectively.

5) The Decision Review System (DRS) is not used in women’s Test cricket, but the on-field umpires can consult the third umpire, should need be. In the men’s Test, the DRS is used and the players can ask for a review if they aren’t convinced with a decision.

6) In women’s cricket, it should ideally take an average of 3.6 minutes to bowl an over. This average goes up to 4 minutes for men.

7) There are different penalty timings on players for staying out of the field. While in women’s cricket, it’s 110 minutes, for men, it’s 120 minutes.

