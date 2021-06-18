Here is Why Harsha Bhogle Withdrew his Name from the WTC Final’s Commentary Panel

One of the biggest cricket festival – World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, which was slated to kick off at 03:30 pm (IST) on Friday, has been delayed due to the rain. Ahead of the summit clash, here is another bad news for the followers of the game as the fan favourite Harsha Bhogle won’t be a part of the International Cricket Council’s commentary panel for the marquee event. ICC On Wednesday announced their nine-man commentary panel for the mega event and Bhogle’s name was not there.

The voices that will bring the #WTC21 Final to you 👇🔊 Sound ON! pic.twitter.com/BjFJZyjWis — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2021

The commentary panel includes the Hall of Famer and Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and former England skipper Nasser Hussain. The trio will be joined by New Zealand’s cricketer-turned commentator Simon Doull, England’s World Cup winner Isa Guha, West Indies legend Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton and Craig McMillan. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is also part of the star-studded commentary panel.

However, it must be mentioned that Bhogle was not snubbed by the world body, rather he voluntarily withdrew his name from the final.

I was hoping to be in Southampton this week for the #WTCFinals. But quarantine requirements meant I would have to be away for 27-28 days for one game. I have spent a lot of time in bubbles and there are more ahead. I am enjoying being home and so, regretfully, had to pull out— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday, a day before the ICC’s commentary panel was announced, Bhogle, also popularly known as ‘voice of cricket’ in India, announced his decision to withdraw from the marquee clash.

Bhogle in his Tweet expressed his disappointment on missing the flight to Southampton, saying that he wanted to be a part of the mega event but “But quarantine requirements meant I would have to be away for 27-28 days for one game.” He further stressed that he had spent a lot of time in bio-bubble and will also do so in the future but as of now he is enjoying his stay at home.

Meanwhile, India qualified for the WTC final by topping the table with 520 points in their kitty from six series. On the other hand, New Zealand recorded 420 points from five events.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here