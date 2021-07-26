Here is Why Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Was trolled Again

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan is very active on social media andoften shares pictures and videos with her followers. However, the model often faces flak and is severely trolled for her outfits. To date, Jahan encounters abuses for her allegations on husband and Indian pacer Shami. Her relationship with the Indian pacer has been in turbulence for quite a while.

In one of her recent posts, she had shared a selfie in which Jahan had applied a face mask. The post did not go down well with netizens as they lashed out at the model with derogatory statements in the comment section. One of the users wrote that she was attempting to impress someone by applying the face pack, while another said that she would not get anyone better than Shami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)

“Shami se keemti ab nhi milega, unhone dil ka istemaal kiya tha dimag ka nhi (You will not find anyone precious that Shami. He used his heart not brain),” wrote a third.

Jahan has always been on the target of trolls, ever since she made alarming allegations on Shami and accused him of having multiple extramarital affairs. She had also leveled grave accusations on Shami’s family. However, none of the allegations against Shami and his family have been proven. After her dispute, Jahan has been living separately with her daughter for a long time.

Earlier when things were quite well between the couple, many Muslim fanatics once trolled Jahan for wearing a sleeveless gown. Back then, Shami had lashed out at the trolls for their disrespectful comments. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif had also termed the comments “shameful.” Many Twitterati also rose in support of the cricketer and his wife.

Jahan isa Kolkata-based model and she got married to Shami on April 7 in 2014. The two of them co-parent their daughter, Aaira Shami.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here