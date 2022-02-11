Here's Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Cricket enthusiasts from across the world are gearing for the much-awaited mega auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 15. From uncapped domestic Indian cricketers to the biggest names of international cricket, a total of 1214 players had registered for the auction. However, the final list of selected players for the auction has snow narrowed down to 590. Out of which 370 are Indian and 220 are overseas players. The IPL 15 auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

In addition to the existing 8 teams, two new franchises, Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujrat Titans will also be participating in the auction. Going into the auction, teams were given the option to retain a maximum of four of their existing players. The teams, however, were not allowed to retain more than 3 India and two overseas players. Also, a team can only retain a maximum of two uncapped players in the list.

IPL Auction 2022 Countdown Live Updates

Teams that retained 4 players had to shed Rs 42 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore for the auction. For their first choice of retention, such teams had to spend Rs 16 crore, the second choice cost them Rs 12 crores whereas the third and fourth choice of players cost them Rs 8 and 6 crores respectively

Similarly to retain three of their existing players, teams had to spend Rs 33 crore of which Rs 15 crore was for their first-choice players and Rs 11 and 7 crore was for the second and third choice respectively.

Preity Zinta owned Punjab Kings is the only team to retain two players using the retention option. They retained Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Asrshdeep Singh as their choice.

Going into the auction, PBKS has the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore for 31 available slots of players. It is followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad which has Rs 68 crore available for auction. Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse with Rs 47.5 crore available for auction.

The Chennai Super Kinds, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have retained four players each whereas Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained three players each.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Exciting Prospects With Great Future, Says Ricky Ponting

The new two teams have also signed up three players each ahead of going in the auction. While the Lucknow Supergiants have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinios and Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Gujarat Titans have onboarded Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan

Here are the other key details of the auction-

-The highest base price for the auction of players is Rs 2 crore and a total of 17 Indian and 31 overseas players will be up for grabs at this base price.

- The list of Indian players with the highest base price includes the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina and others

- Other high base prizes for the auction is Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore.

- Franchises can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad

- Of the total 590 players available for auction, 228 are capped whereas 335 players are uncapped and there will also be seven players from ICC’s associate nation teams.

- In case the player is unsold in the auction, he can still play in the upcoming season if a franchise signs him up as a replacement for any injured or unavailable player

The auction process will be live telecasted and Livestream on Star Sports and Hotstar from 11 AM on February 12-13

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here