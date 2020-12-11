Virushka Wedding Anniversary: Here's How Fans are Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today with mom-to-be Anushka in India and the Indian skipper in Australia for the bilateral series.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today with mom-to-be Anushka in India and the Indian skipper in Australia for the bilateral series. The duo put out heartwarming pics on their respective social media accounts wishing each other, and much to the delight of their fans as well.

Virat Kohli Posts Heartwarming Message for Anushka Sharma on 3rd Wedding Anniversary

The fans also took to social media to wish the duo, popularly hashtagged in 'Virushka' often. Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together" followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo. The duo expecting their first child in January 2021. Earlier in the year, On August 27, the duo had taken to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child.Missing Virat on the occasion, Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us," alongside a mushy picture of the two. In the picture, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat at a picturesque destination.

This is how fans congratulated the duo:

Here's How Fans are Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

