Virushka Wedding Anniversary: Here's How Fans are Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Virushka Wedding Anniversary: Here's How Fans are Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today with mom-to-be Anushka in India and the Indian skipper in Australia for the bilateral series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today with mom-to-be Anushka in India and the Indian skipper in Australia for the bilateral series. The duo put out heartwarming pics on their respective social media accounts wishing each other, and much to the delight of their fans as well.
The fans also took to social media to wish the duo, popularly hashtagged in 'Virushka' often. Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together" followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo. The duo expecting their first child in January 2021. Earlier in the year, On August 27, the duo had taken to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child.Missing Virat on the occasion, Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us," alongside a mushy picture of the two. In the picture, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat at a picturesque destination.
This is how fans congratulated the duo:
Happy anniversary to this beautiful couple❤️❤️ #Virushka @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9hGz611jsx
— Srutisree Naskar (@sruti18sree) December 11, 2020
--they make me so happy! ❤️#virushka pic.twitter.com/0bSHDwNqiZ
— kristi. (@sahadbaes) December 11, 2020
It's their 3rd anniversary tomorrow., 3rd like omffffgggg and they become parents next month, I'm okay. #Virushka • #AnushkaSharma • #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wnpNiCG93Q
— Rach ❥︎ (@rachaellllllll_) December 10, 2020
Hpy 3rd wedding anniversary to the most beautiful couple #Virushka ❣️
We r waiting for third person@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/w3w29pwQko
— Nasheer_shaik (@Nasheershaik4) December 11, 2020
@imVkohli Sir & @AnushkaSharma Ma'am
✨ Happy 3rd wedding Anniversary Favourites
Thank you for making us believe in fairy tales.
Stay blessed✨ pic.twitter.com/x2o7HCwypR
— Ankita Badgeri (@AnkitaBadgeri) December 10, 2020
Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my faviee❤#Virushka stay happy stay together may god bless you both ❤@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZlF2hGLE4l
— SHAKSHI Singh (@chawdashakshi11) December 10, 2020
~ time flies fast 3 years ♡#Virushka pic.twitter.com/B7uQryryYK
— Ⓨⓐⓚⓢⓗⓘⓚⓐᴶᴷ¹⁸z (@jeonthe_star) December 10, 2020
You guys aren't an beautiful example of love...!!!
you guys are the meaning of love...!!!#HappyAnniversaryVirushka pic.twitter.com/hLW7koL5Ot
— Amaira (@Amaira71603841) December 10, 2020
Happiest Anniversary !
You’ve taught us that in the face of true love one must not run away from a few bumps on the road. @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli #Virushka #Since2013 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/PU230DIYVT
— devendra shimpi (@Alpha_8888) December 10, 2020
Aesthetically beautiful #Virushka pic.twitter.com/qtTJ9fLw7o
— virushka day (@ItsAlia___x) December 10, 2020
Happy anniversary #Virushka these 3 years bonding of loves is fantabulous @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/kmypqV6Glj
— Captain Fearless (@CaptainFearles7) December 10, 2020
Here's How Fans are Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking