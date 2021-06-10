Here’s How Much Pakistani Cricketers Are Paid Per Annum

Pakistan boasts many top players with international recognition. On the field, players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi shine. However, you’ll be amazed to know that PCB pays its players a pittance.

Former Test cricketer Aakash Chopra felt sorry for Pakistani players since their wages are so low. Aakash Chopra even offered Pakistani economists suggestions on how to enhance the country’s economy.

There are three grades of players according to Pakistan’s central contract. The first-class players are paid Rs 46 lakh per year. Grade B players, on the other hand, receive only 28 lakh rupees. Grade C players are paid only Rs 19 lakh per year.

Pakistani players earn very little match fee for playing Test, ODI, and T20 matches. Pakistani players are paid Rs 3.6 lakh for a Test match and Rs 2.2 lakh for an ODI match. For a T20 match, Pakistani players get paid 1.6 lakh rupees. There is no information on the amount of bonus given to Pakistani players. All of this information was provided by Aakash Chopra in a YouTube video.

On the other hand, the Indian players earn far more than their Pakistani counterparts. In India, grade A+ players are paid Rs 7 crore each year. Grade A players earn Rs 5 crores a year, Grade B players Rs 3 crores, and Grade C players Rs 1 crore. For playing a test match, Indian players get paid 15 lakh rupees. Similarly Rs 6 lakh is awarded for playing ODIs and Rs 3 lakh is paid for playing T20.

