CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Here's How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother's Day

Here's How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother's Day

Here's How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother's Day

It came as no surprise when on Sunday, 9th May our cricketers took to their respective social media handles to pay homage to their beloved "amma, aayi, kaku, ammu".

It is often said Mothers are what Almighty created to provide unconditional love and support. They are indeed the epitome of love, care, dedication, hope, sacrifice, and much more. Thus, it came as no surprise when on Sunday, 9th May our cricketers took to their respective social media handles to pay homage to their beloved “amma, aayi, kaku, ammu”. Many names one emotion, that’s how universal the word “Maa” is. Here’s a look.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar counted his blessings as he wrote “Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The very quirky Virender Sehwag, must have become nostalgic as whilst posting a throwback black and white picture of him and his mum, he penned a beautiful poem

Suresh Raina’s message was short and sweet, a thanksgiving with acknowledgment.

Yuzvendra Chahal, proved that the best place on earth is still a mother’s lap, with the picture saying a thousand words, all he captioned was “Happy Mother’s Day”

Krunal Pandaya thanked their pillar of strength for the journey the resembling brothers have made so far.

IPL may have been suspended but the spirit is alive as the squads’ respective social media handles extended greeting to all the mothers in their own “quintessential” way.

The above were some of many wishes pouring in for the iron ladies of everyone’s life. We wish all of them a healthy life ahead and hope that their prayers would look after their pedigree for years to come.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches