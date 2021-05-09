Here's How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother's Day

It is often said Mothers are what Almighty created to provide unconditional love and support. They are indeed the epitome of love, care, dedication, hope, sacrifice, and much more. Thus, it came as no surprise when on Sunday, 9th May our cricketers took to their respective social media handles to pay homage to their beloved “amma, aayi, kaku, ammu”. Many names one emotion, that’s how universal the word “Maa” is. Here’s a look.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar counted his blessings as he wrote “Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The very quirky Virender Sehwag, must have become nostalgic as whilst posting a throwback black and white picture of him and his mum, he penned a beautiful poem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Suresh Raina’s message was short and sweet, a thanksgiving with acknowledgment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Yuzvendra Chahal, proved that the best place on earth is still a mother’s lap, with the picture saying a thousand words, all he captioned was “Happy Mother’s Day”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Krunal Pandaya thanked their pillar of strength for the journey the resembling brothers have made so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

IPL may have been suspended but the spirit is alive as the squads’ respective social media handles extended greeting to all the mothers in their own “quintessential” way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhistlePoduArmy® CSK Fan Club (@cskfansofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (Stay 🏡) (@delhicapitals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (Stay 🏡) (@delhicapitals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

The above were some of many wishes pouring in for the iron ladies of everyone’s life. We wish all of them a healthy life ahead and hope that their prayers would look after their pedigree for years to come.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here