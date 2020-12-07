- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
Here's How Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer Celebrated Their Birthdays After India Series-clinching Win
Team India youngsters, who play a key role and have been a part of the team across formats – pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrated their birthday on Sunday, December 6, during the ongoing India tour of Australia.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Team India youngsters, who play a key role and have been a part of the team across formats – pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrated their birthday on Sunday, December 6, during the ongoing India tour of Australia.
Sunday also seems to be an auspicious day for Team India, as close to five cricketers, including a former player, celebrated their birthdays. Other than the trio mentioned above, Karun Nair and former player RP Singh also marked their birthdays and the cricket fraternity and fans have flooded them with wishes.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished them through their official social media handles. On Instagram, they posted a short video clip which showed Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday a day earlier, and Bumrah cutting cakes.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The video was captioned, “December 5️ - Shikhar Dhawan, December 6️ - Shreyas & Bumrah Birthdays and series win celebrations with a customary cake cutting #TeamIndia.”
In the video, the trio cut cakes and fed each other a bite while the team and others congratulated them. In another Tweet, BCCI posted a photo of the Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer. The tweet was captioned, “Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday.”
Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/YAjXcnfcIT
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020
Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “Today’s Date 6/12- Half Dozen, One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja, @ShreyasIyer15, @karun126, @rpsingh. Have a great life ahead boys!”
Today’s Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen.
And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born.
Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys !
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished Bumrah and Iyer on the occasion.
Wish you a happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93!
Always a joy to see you bowl with heart and soul. May the wickets and good days keep coming. pic.twitter.com/sYJKqhysQC
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020
Happy Birthday @ShreyasIyer15!
Give your best and keep working hard. Wishing you a successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ANpmHayXJA
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020
Harbhajan Singh posted a series of tweets to greet the players. Calling Bumrah “a champion bowler, game changer, yorker king”, he wished him on the special day.
A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
The players were also wished by their current IPL franchises who took to Twitter and expressed their love for them. Mumbai Indians wished their star bowler sharing a collage of Bumrah’s photos in IPL. They captioned the photo with a birthday message, highlighting several of Bumrah’s achievements in the IPL.
Birthday boy Bumrah in #Dream11IPL 2020
Most wickets in a season for an Indian
Two four wicket hauls including a personal best (4/14)
Highest number of dot balls in the tournament #BoomsDay #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/UdSwMlPvYi
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 6, 2020
Former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings shared a tweet wishing their star player Jadeja.
Super Birthday to our Royal Navghan! Wishing namma Jaddu a speedy recovery and wishing us all semma Jaddu moments all year round. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/omPAtMU2n2
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 5, 2020
Delhi Capitals also wished their skipper Shreyar Iyer on the occasion.
Here's to another year of staying young, wild and free everytime you play the beautiful game, @ShreyasIyer15 ✨
Wishing the no-look specialist, on and off the field magician and our Skipper, a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayShreyas pic.twitter.com/wSI5jhIorR
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 5, 2020
Meanwhile, Team India ended their day on a great note as they clinched the T20I series drubbing Australia 2-0 in the series. The visitors beat the hosts by six wickets in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
