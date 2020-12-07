CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Here's How Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer Celebrated Their Birthdays After India Series-clinching Win

Team India youngsters, who play a key role and have been a part of the team across formats – pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrated their birthday on Sunday, December 6, during the ongoing India tour of Australia.

Here's How Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer Celebrated Their Birthdays After India Series-clinching Win

Team India youngsters, who play a key role and have been a part of the team across formats – pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrated their birthday on Sunday, December 6, during the ongoing India tour of Australia.

Sunday also seems to be an auspicious day for Team India, as close to five cricketers, including a former player, celebrated their birthdays. Other than the trio mentioned above, Karun Nair and former player RP Singh also marked their birthdays and the cricket fraternity and fans have flooded them with wishes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished them through their official social media handles. On Instagram, they posted a short video clip which showed Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday a day earlier, and Bumrah cutting cakes.

Watch the video here:

The video was captioned, “December 5️ - Shikhar Dhawan, December 6️ - Shreyas & Bumrah Birthdays and series win celebrations with a customary cake cutting  #TeamIndia.”

In the video, the trio cut cakes and fed each other a bite while the team and others congratulated them. In another Tweet, BCCI posted a photo of the Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer. The tweet was captioned, “Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday.”

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “Today’s Date 6/12- Half Dozen, One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja, @ShreyasIyer15, @karun126, @rpsingh. Have a great life ahead boys!”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished Bumrah and Iyer on the occasion.

Harbhajan Singh posted a series of tweets to greet the players. Calling Bumrah “a champion bowler, game changer, yorker king”, he wished him on the special day.

The players were also wished by their current IPL franchises who took to Twitter and expressed their love for them. Mumbai Indians wished their star bowler sharing a collage of Bumrah’s photos in IPL. They captioned the photo with a birthday message, highlighting several of Bumrah’s achievements in the IPL.

Former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings shared a tweet wishing their star player Jadeja.

Delhi Capitals also wished their skipper Shreyar Iyer on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Team India ended their day on a great note as they clinched the T20I series drubbing Australia 2-0 in the series. The visitors beat the hosts by six wickets in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches