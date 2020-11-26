Here’s the Australian squad that will square off with Team India in the upcoming ODI series

The Australian side has the momentum to their advantage as they head into the series beating England at home in their most recent ODI outing.

Team India prepare to play their first limited over game in almost 10 months when they face Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, November 27. The Men in Blues’ last overseas outing resulted in a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand, even though they went into the series after defeating Australia 2-1 at home.

Learning from their previous experience the Australians have made significant changes this time. Since two veteran players, Glen Maxwell and Mathew Wade marked their return to the national team, the seam-bowling all-rounder’s inclusion has been the significant change in the bowling attack. The hosts have also roped in as many as five new players such as Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Daniel Sams and Moses Henriques in the squad.

However, the Australian side has the momentum to their advantage as they head into the series beating England at home in their most recent ODI outing.

Here’s a look at the impressive Australian ODI squad:

Batsman

Aaron Finch (Captain) – Even though Finch had a modest outing in the recently concluded IPL, but he has been helming the Australian side for quite some time. He will look to find his form at the earliest at home.

Steve Smith – With two disappointing outings in the IPL and the in the recent T20 series against England, Smith seems to have found his mojo while training in the nets prior to the India series. The former Australian skipper on Tuesday said, ‘The past few days I have found my hands, which I am extremely excited about’.

David Warner – Ever since Warner made a cautious approach to his batting recently, his form has been on the rise. However, the mercurial southpaw can turn the match at will and can be expected to play the perfect foil for Finch.

Marnus Labuschagne – Touted as the X-Factor by none other than the legendary Alan Border in the upcoming series against India, surprisingly the 26-year-old who made his international debut against the visitors last year and has gone strength to strength since then.

Glenn Maxwell - Maxwell made a triumphant return to the Australian national squad after he singlehandedly took his side to a winning position in the recent ODI series against England. However, the all-rounder had a less impressive form in the recently concluded IPL season.

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey – Carey has been roped in to add some quick runs in the death overs if needed. However, the BBL marvel has not yet made a positive impact in international cricket so far.

Matthew Wade – No other player in the Australian side has been in-and-out as much as Wade has. The selectors continue to favour Wade over other talents such Josh Phillippe.

All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis – Since returning to the national team last year, he can be trusted to provide a solid middle-order batting option for the hosts. Stoinis had a splendid IPL season and was one of the best players in the tournament, he even improved and expanded on his stroke-making shots this year.

Pat Cummins – Cummins’ does not only form a vital part of the pace attack, but he can be counted on to pitch in with the bat in the lower order as well.

Cameron Green – The 21-year-old allrounder has been given his first call against the visitors. Although Green started off as a bowler, back injuries have led him to become a batting all-rounder.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa – The leg-spinner will be the go-to option and in all likelihood will be the choice if the hosts go ahead with one spinner. Zampa along with Agar have been Australia’s trusted spinners in recent years.

Ashton Agar – Agar has not only impressed with his spin bowling but also has been impressive with his heroics with the bat.

Sean Abbott – Abbott’s stroke of luck seems to be working as he has high chances of featuring in the playing 11 due to Kane Richardson’s unavailability. However, he comes in the squad with some strong performances with the ball and bat and will be playing his first ODI after six years.

Josh Hazlewood – Mostly known as a Test format specialist, off late Hazelwood has troubled batsmen in the T20 and limited-overs formats in the recent ODI series against England.

Andrew Tye – Roped in the squad as a late minute replacement for Kane Richardson who opted out of the series.

Mitchell Starc – Starc, along with Hazelwood and Cummins form the troika of pace bowling attack for the Aussies.