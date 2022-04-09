Here's What Punjab Kings' Jitesh Verma Said after MS Dhoni Hailed His Wicketkeeping

Punjab Kings’ wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Verma made an impressive debut against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The right-hander chipped in with a quick 26 runs off 17 balls and also picked two catches behind the stump. This included his wicket of MS Dhoni. While the on-field umpires did not seem convinced, Verma backed his instinct and requested skipper Mayank Agarwal to take a review. The decision eventually went in Punjab’s favour and provided them with a much-needed breakthrough.

IPL 2022: CSK VS SRH - LIVE

Speaking about Dhoni’s dismissal ahead of Punjab’s game against Gujarat Titans last evening, Verma said that he clearly heard the sound and hence asked the skipper to take the DRS (Decision Review System). The 28-year-old revealed that he personally spoke to Dhoni after the game and the former Indian skipper praised his wicket-keeping skills.

“He told me that my glovework and my leg movements are very good, and said I would improve day by day,” Verma said.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Sharma also thanked the Punjab Kings’ management for giving him the opportunity and hoped to contribute to the team’s performance, whenever needed. He added that his only aim this season is to see Punjab lift the maiden IPL trophy. Jitesh was signed by the Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 20 lakh during the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Playing in his second IPL game last evening, Sharma scored a quickfire 23 off 11 balls with two sixes and one boundary. Punjab put up a total of 189 runs in the first inning banking on Liam Livingston’s 27-ball 64 and Rahul Chahar’s important 22-run cameo towards the end of their innings.

In reply, Gujarat’s opener Shubman Gill played an impressive 59 ball 96 run while anchoring the team’s run chase. The right-hander received good support from debutant Sai Sudarshan (35) and skipper Hardik Pandya (27). The Gujarat team eventually needed 12 runs to win from the last two deliveries and Rahul Tewatia’s back-to-back sixes successfully took the Gujarat team past the winning line.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here