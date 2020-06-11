Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Here's What Rohit Sharma Has Been Missing the Most During Coronavirus Lockdown

Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it.

IANS |June 11, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Here's What Rohit Sharma Has Been Missing the Most During Coronavirus Lockdown

India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared an incredible video in which he is seen sending the ball out of the cricket field on multiple occasions.

All cricket has been suspended since March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and players have been confined to their homes as a precautionary measure.

Rohit was supposed to lead defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament was also suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rohit took to social media to say he misses being out on the field because of the enforced break. He shared a small montage of his collection of sixes while playing for both Team India and Mumbai Indians.

His post simply read: "Miss doing this."

View this post on Instagram

Miss doing this...

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

The Indian opener has been very vocal on social media about his love for the nature. On Monday, Rohit had urged everyone to keep oceans clean on 'World Oceans Day'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy."

Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it.

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he had tweeted.

