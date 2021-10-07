Here's What Smriti Mandhana Can't Wait to Eat After Returning Home From Australia Tour

India batter Smriti Mandhana, who struck a brilliant century during the pink-ball Test against Australia, has said that the first thing she would have after returning home is bhel. The left-hander revealed her craving for the dish during a fun question and answer session posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Jemimah Smashes 49 Before First WT20I Abandoned

Recently, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana revealed several secrets about their teammates and themselves during Q&A sessions on their respective social media handles.

Mandhana responded to several interesting questions and one of them was about food. Last week she gave struck 127 off 216 balls in the one-off Test and thus became the first India woman to score a century in a day-night Test.

The Indian women’s cricket team’s tour of Australia which begun in September will end on October 10 with the third T20 international. First T20I was abandoned after rain interrupted the India innings.

Watch: Deepak Chahar Proposes to Girlfriend

As players are in the final few days of their Australia tour, Mandhana was asked to name the first thing she can’t wait to have after returning to India.

“The first thing I am going to eat is bhel because I just love bhel and wherever I go, I miss having it,” she said while replying to the question.

Another interesting question which she answered was which actress she would want to play her role in case a TV show or movie was made on the Indian women’s cricket team.

She replied to the question saying that any actress could play her.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here