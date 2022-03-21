Here's What Wahab Riaz regrets about his iconic spell against Shane Watson in 2015 World Cup

Wahab Riaz’s thunderous spell against Australia’s Shane Watson in the quarter-finals of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most iconic bowling spells in recent cricket history. While Wahab’s genuine fast bowling and aggression in that contest is still a delight to watch, the Pakistani pacer had one regret about his spell. Retweeting an ICC video celebrating seven years of this iconic spell, Wahab stated that while he appreciated the love he gets for the spell, it was mixed with the pain of not being able to win the match for Pakistan.

While I appreciate all the love I get for this spell against Australlia, it’s mixed with pain that my spell did not result in Pakistan winning the match. Sigh https://t.co/1UpbVR4zZD— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 20, 2022

The face-off between the two cricketers started in the first innings of the match when Watson poked fun at Wahab’s batting ability while facing Mitchell Starc. Pakistan eventually finished the innings with just 213 runs on board.

While Wahab may have had difficulty batting against Australia, he had no such issues while bowling in the match. He first dismissed openers David Warner and followed it up with skipper Michael Clarke to bring the Australian team down to 59 for 3 in the 11 over. When Watson walked into bat number five, Wahab was bowling and welcomed him with a fiery bounder. He continued to deliver quicker in his remaining overs. Wahab even managed to produce an opportunity to dismiss Watson but the catch was dropped in the deep.

Thereafter, Watson went on to score a match-winning 64 off 66 deliveries while Wahab finished the game with 2 wickets for 54 runs in his 9 overs The on-field aggression by the two players invited action from the match referee who fined Wahab 50 percent and Watson 15 percent of the match fees.

Later, Watson regretted sledging Wahab in the match but said that the duel was one special moment in his career. Answering a question asked by the fans during an Instagram Live, the Australian all-rounder narrated how he had sledged Wahab in the first innings and called it a naive act. Watson added that he did not know that Wahab could bowl so fast.

