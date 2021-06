Here’s Why Fans Going Crazy After Ravindra Jadeja’s Selfie

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, is in England with Team India now training for the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final). On Monday, he posted a self-portrait that he dubbed as a ‘selfie.’ Fans reacted to this in a variety of ways.

Jadeja is dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants in the photo he shared. “I’m also attempting to put the shirt on. Confidence level: Selfie without any filters,” he added in the post. He also used the hashtags Lifestyle and Dress Code in his post.

Many people commented on it, with some claiming that it was not a selfie and others claiming that it was a photo taken with a camera rather than a selfie taken with a smartphone.

From June 18-22, the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be held in Southampton, England. Team India is currently in England preparing for this match. Virat Kohli will captain Team India, and Jadeja’s inclusion in the playing XI is almost certain.

So far, Jadeja has appeared in 51 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20 Internationals. In Tests, he has a total of 1954 runs with one century and 15 half-centuries, while in ODIs, he has 2411 runs with 13 half-centuries. Not only that, he has also taken 220 Test wickets, 188 ODI wickets, and 39 T20 International wickets.

