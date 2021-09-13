Here’s Why Pakistan-New Zealand ODI Series Excluded From World Cup Super League

Pakistan’s upcoming three-match home ODI series versus New Zealand, which begins on September 17 in Rawalpindi, will not be included in the ICC World Cup Super League. It will, instead, be played as a bilateral series. This is due to the fact that both Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket agreed to change the status of the series as there is no Decision Review System (DRS) for the series.

The New Zealand team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for the upcoming series which will include 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. This will be their first tour since 2003 when they were beaten 5-0 by Pakistan in an ODI series.

In a statement PCB informed that the status of next week’s ODI series was being changed to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS) – which is a requirement in the event playing conditions.

PCB went on to add that New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season where they are slated to play two Tests and three ODIs and both the boards have come to an agreement that the 50-over matches will be counted towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

Pakistan have so far played nine Super League and bagged four wins and 40 points. This puts the side sixth on the table as it currently stands. New Zealand, on the other hand, have played three games in the Super League and won all three games bagging 30 points.

In the 2020-23 Super League cycle 13 teams will be participating. Including hosts India, seven other top-ranked teams would qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

