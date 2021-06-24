Here’s Why Rameez Raja  Says Pakistani Team Could Lose Against Afghanistan

Everyone has become a fan of Afghan star Hazratullah Zazai in the second qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021). Zazai’s 66 runs secured Peshawar Zalmi a spot in the PSL 2021 final. After witnessing Zazai’s batting, former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja remarked that Afghanistan’s squad has more batsmen like Zazai and that if they compete with Pakistan, the Afghan team may win the match.

“Pakistani fans haven’t seen Zazai much before,” Rameez Raja said on his YouTube channel. In Afghanistan, there are other players similar to him. The Islamabad United line up had three Pakistani T20 players, all of whom comfortably handled the pressure. Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s T20 captain, too bowled to Zazai but failed to make an effect.

“Zazai is full of potential, and he can play lengthy innings as well. In a T20 encounter, I wouldn’t be surprised if Afghanistan beats Pakistan,” Rameez Raja added.

Rameez Raja also praised Afghanistan’s spin bowlers, saying that Pakistan needs players like them. “Afghanistan has terrific spinners,” he remarked.

“This team will become stronger if Zazai continues to play like this. Najibullah Zadran is also a good batsman. Pakistan should raise the alarm and figure out why players like Zazai aren’t being recruited. Pakistan’s existing middle-order appears to be very weak. When it comes to batting, the entire team appears to be based solely on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” Raja added.

Pakistan is about to embark on a challenging tour of England.

