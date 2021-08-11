Here’s Why Virat Kohli Would Never Want to Bat Like Sachin, Gavaskar at Lord’s

Virat Kohli is currently facing a slump in form, the hundreds that had become the norm seem to have deserted the Indian captain for more than two years now. In the first Test match against England, he was dismissed by James Anderson off the very first ball and this further would have planted doubts in his mind. Now, as the caravan shifts to Lord’s the Indian captain would want to take fresh guard and historically, the ground has not been too kind to iconic Indian batsmen from Sachin Tendulkar to Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli has 27 centuries in Test cricket, but he has not made a ton since November 2019. Since November 2019, he has managed to score 345 runs in the 15 innings he has played and his average is 23.00.

India will now take on England in the second Test at Lord’s and on this ground, Sunil Gavaskar has scored 340 runs in 10 innings that includes two half-centuries, while Sachin Tendulkar never even reached a half-century in the 9 Test innings he played here.

These are the records Virat Kohli would want to take his mind away from. As things stand, Kohli has scored 65 runs and his highest score is 25 runs at Lord’s. He needs to step up here if India are to post a challenging first-innings total.

Pressure on Pujara

For India, the middle-order has been very inconsistent in the recent past. Pujara has not scored a Test century in the last 32 innings where he has managed only 857 runs at an average of 27.64. In the two matches he has played at Lord’s, he has managed to score 89 runs in four innings.

Ajinkya Rahane did play a superb innings of 103 in India’s first innings at Lord’s in 2014 that helped the side register a fantastic 95-run victory and he too needs to do much better when he takes guard in the second Test.

