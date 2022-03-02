'He's a Brilliant Kid': Danish Kaneria Lauds India Youngster, Gives Him Formula to be 'Successful'

After garnering praise for his performances at the Under-19 World Cup 2020 and two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made an impressive debut for Team India. In his maiden international match, against West Indies in Kolkata, he registered the third-best bowling figures by a spinner on a T20I debut for India and took away the player of the match award.

Bishnoi got to play four games in the past two white-ball series, scalping as many wickets at an average of 27. Following a promising start to his career, Bishnoi has been lauded by many former cricketers and Pakistan’s Danish Kaneria is one of them.

In his latest YouTube video, the former Pakistan spinner heaped praise on Bishnoi but added that the latter needs to improve his leg-spin variations as he predominantly bowls googlies.

“Ravi Bishnoi has a lot of talent. He is a young talent and it is important to see how they utilize him. International cricket is a different ball game compared to IPL or any league cricket. But if he wants to be successful in international cricket, he will need to work on his variations,” Kaneria said in his video.

“He is a brilliant kid and also saves you 5-10 runs in the fielding. But his main department is bowling and he will have to work on his leg-spin as his googly and flipper is very good,” he added.

Bishnoi had a remarkable outing at the 2020 U19 World Cup. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from 6 matches. In IPL, he represented Punjab Kings in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, picking up 24 wickets from 23 matches.

He will return to action for his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament which gets underway from March 26.

