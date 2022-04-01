'He's a CHAMPION': Malinga Congratulates Dwayne Bravo For Becoming Highest Wicket-taker in IPL History

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He bettered the long-standing record of Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who has 170 wickets to his credit.

Bravo reached the milestone during the 18th over of Lucknow Super Giants innings. He dismissed all-rounder Deepak Hooda, taking his tally of wickets to 171 to set a new IPL bowling record. He returned with figures of 4-0-35-1 in the game but Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 6-wicket defeat in the game.

Meanwhile, Malinga took to social media and extended his best wishes to Bravo on achieving the remarkable feat. “Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022,” he tweeted.

Bravo is a CHAMPIONCongratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47More to go young man!#IPL2022— Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) March 31, 2022

Malinga, who is currently associated with the Rajasthan Royals as the fast-bowling coach, had picked 170th wickets in his 153rd game. He played his last game in 2019, in the season finale, where Mumbai Indians defeated CSK to clinch fourth title.

Bravo, on the other hand, surpassed Malinga in his 153rd game. Indian spinners Amit Mishra (166 wickets), Piyush Chawla (157 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets) are the next three bowlers on the list.

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo, among the active cricketers, with 145 wickets in 168 IPL games.

Chennai succumb to another defeat

CSK suffered yet another loss in the IPL 2022 on Thursday night. Evin Lewis blazed to the fastest half-century of the season, off just 23 deliveries, helping Lucknow Super Giants chase down a stiff 211-run target to beat the defending champions by 6 wickets.

Lewis exploded into action in the last five overs. He and Ayush Badoni, who struck a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans, blasted 25 runs off the penultimate over bowled by all-rounder Shivam Dube as Lucknow reached 211/4 in 19.3 overs.

