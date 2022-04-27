'He's a Good Captain but CSK Aren’t Winning': Ex-ENG Spinner Compares Leaderships of Pandya and Jadeja

Gujarat Titans have certainly raised the mercury levels at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with their dynamic debut. Many have doubted the team selection at the mega players’ auction in February earlier this year but to everyone’s surprise, the side has been a force to reckon with. With five wins out of 7 games, the team is placed 2nd on the points table with a positive net run rate of 0.396.

One of the biggest factors behind GT’s great success is the return of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder had to deal with fitness issues that impacted his performance for quite a long time. However, he took some time off, rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and returned strong in the IPL 2022.

Pandya is gearing up for Gujarat’s next fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at Wankhede. He will enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of fifties, including a fifty against the same opposition. Meanwhile, former England spinner Graeme Swann feels that Pandya is thriving on being a senior player and leader of the side while showing calmness.

“Hardik’s great. He’s calm, he’s cool and is doing a really great job. Captaincy brings out the best in some people and the worst in others either performance-wise or character flaws. With Hardik, it’s brought out the best in him,” Swann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

“He’s someone, who thrives on being the senior player, the leader and he exudes calmness. His team are helping him out. As a leader, if your team aren’t performing and winning you games, everyone will say you’re rubbish. Look at Jadeja, I think he is a good captain but CSK aren’t winning games,” added Swann.

Wednesday’s match between the two teams promises to be a showdown between two strong bowling attacks, especially in terms of pace bowling. Swann feels that Hyderabad’s bowling attack has got the upper hand over Gujarat due to the presence of left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and tearaway pacer Umran Malik.

“On the way to the ground, I’m genuinely excited to watch SRH bowl. Not only have they got 8 foot 15 Jansen bowling good pace left-arm, but Umran Malik, has brought to the IPL something that we have not seen for a few years. A fresh fast bowler, out-and-out pace,” Swann said.

“Dale Steyn had said to him, ‘I don’t want you to worry about line and length, get the seam up, bowl as quick as you can. That’s your strongest suit.’ But he’s got good control, he’s got good areas and he is rapid. I love that. For me to say that straight away, Sunrisers over Gujarat, show how good they are. Gujarat’s bowling has been phenomenal. On paper, they (Sunrisers) are the best bowling unit,” he concluded.

