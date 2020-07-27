Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

'He's a Normal Batsman' - How Junaid Khan Dominated Virat Kohli in ODIs

Dismissing Virat Kohli is a dream for many bowlers, but one bowler who had the upper hand on the Indian captain was Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan.

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
'He's a Normal Batsman' - How Junaid Khan Dominated Virat Kohli in ODIs

Dismissing Virat Kohli is a dream for many bowlers, but one bowler who had the upper hand on the Indian captain was Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan.

Junaid has bowled 24 balls to Kohli conceding just 3 runs, bagging 3 wickets. All their clashes came in the 2012 Pakistan tour of India, where the visitors beat the hosts 2-1 in a three-match ODI series.

"The first ball I bowled to him was a wide but the next ball when I beat him, I thought ‘well, he’s a normal batsman’. Then I got some momentum," Junaid said on the Cricingif show on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli: Fearing Loss is Negative & Can Cause Self Harm, Drawing a Game is Last Option

"Virat jokingly told me ahead of the series that these are Indian pitches and that balls won’t swing or seam here. I said ‘we’ll see, because I have plenty of momentum with me as well."

"Before that tour, I was playing domestic cricket in Faisalabad. I had bowled around 35-40 overs in each match so I had developed momentum heading into the series,” Junaid said. “I was making a comeback in the ODIs and when we were heading to India, I knew in my mind that this is my only chance to stage a strong comeback into the team. I was permanent in the Test team but had to comeback to ODIs. Secondly, I knew if I would perform well in India, I would need to take wickets.”

Junaid, however, said Kohli is the best batsman in the current era.

"No doubt Kohli is the best batsman in all three formats. If you ask anyone, they’d say that guys like Babar Azam, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith are the best batsmen of the generation, but on top of the lot is Kohli because he’s performed outstandingly in all three formats."

India vs PakistanJunaid Khanvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more