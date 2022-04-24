'He's a Real Treat for us': Kane Williamson Heaps Praise on SRH's 'Focused' Bowler For Jolting RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their top performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they registered their fifth straight win this season. On Saturday, they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, climbing up to the 2nd spot on the points table.

The Sunrisers pace attack led by Marco Jansen (3/25 in 4 overs) and ably supported by Umran Malik (1/19 in 4 overs) and T Natarajan (3/10 in 3 overs) left the star-studded RCB line-up rattled with pace, swing and seam. In reply, it took SRH only eight overs as Abhishek Sharma butchered an already deflated RCB attack to score 47 off 28 balls in the company of Kane Williamson (16 not out).

An elated SRH skipper heaped huge praise on his bowlers for pulling out a stunning show against the Faf du Plessis’ RCB.

“The guys bowled beautifully and we caught well. It was an outstanding performance, but for us, it’s about looking forward to the next challenge. The ball is swinging a lot more this season, so we have been taking wickets in the powerplay. He (Jansen) is always up for a laugh off the field, but he is very focused. He has got the skills to do that, he is a real treat for us. You want to do as well as you can. There was a bit of chat with him, he (Abhishek) has been timing the ball brilliantly. There are a few challenges coming up ahead, so need to be focused,” Williamson said at the post-match show.

But one would wonder if Kohli can do the same as it’s only getting worse for one of the contemporary greats in world cricket. The problems are very real and unfortunately, one doesn’t see any corrective measures in his approach as same kind of technical mistakes are being repeated again and again.

Some years back, it was James Anderson and now it is a Dushmantha Chameera and Marco Jansen, who are exposing the big chink in Kohli’s armour.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here