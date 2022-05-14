'He's all Other Qualities That Dhoni Has': Virender Sehwag Names Potential Contender to Lead CSK in Future

The playoff hopes of defending champions Chennai Super Kings were dashed after a 5-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their last fixture. After being put to bat first, MS Dhoni & Co were bundled out for a paltry 98. In reply, Rohit Sharma and his boys comfortable chased down the target with 31 balls to spare.

As CSK are out of contention, fans will be keen to see how thing go for them in the next season, especially the role of MS Dhoni. After drawing curtains on his international career in 2020, the 40-year-old has been away from competitive cricket and his on-field appearance has been confined to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It will be interesting to see if Dhoni continues as the Chennai skipper in 2023. Meanwhile, former India batter Virender Sehwag has suggested a name who could carry the legacy of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter forward.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, Sehwag opined that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown the temperament of an able leader and could be the one to lead CSK going ahead.

“He captains Maharashtra. He is very quiet in his demeanour. Even if scores a 100, it will not look like from his behaviour that he has scored that many. Even if he scores zero, his mannerisms are the same. You cannot make out from his expressions that he is very happy after scoring a 100 or that he is very sad after scoring 0. He is very calm, he has shown all the glimpses of being a good captain,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He has captained in first-class cricket; he has the idea of how to control the game. Anyone can have a good season if he plays 3-4 seasons so he can be someone who can become a long-term captain after Dhoni. I can just give my opinion but the final call is with CSK. Why does everyone rate MS Dhoni very highly? He is very cool; he takes his own decisions and he has the luck factor with him. But luck favours those who take brave decisions. So, I think Ruturaj Gaikwad has all the qualities, I do not know whether he will bring the luck factor but he has all the other qualities that MS Dhoni has,” he further stated.

In the ongoing season, Gaikwad has scored 313 runs in 12 games at an average of 26.08 with his highest score being 99 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

