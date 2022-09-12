'He’s an Unbelievable Tactical Captain': Aaron Finch Wants CA to Overturn David Warner's Leadership Ban

Aaron Finch admitted that Cricket Australia should overturn the leadership ban on David Warner as he feels that the southpaw has all the credentials to lead the Australian team in ODIs. Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket last week and played his last match on Sunday against New Zealand. Finch took the decision after a lean patch with the bat in the ODI format and he wants to focus on the T20I format from here to help Australia defend their title in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

After the infamous 2019 ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa, Steve Smith was banned from leading Australia for two years, while opener Warner was handed a more severe punishment — a lifelong leadership ban.

Finch heaped praise on Warner’s captaincy abilities as he called him a tactician and feels that players love playing under him.

“I think CA (Cricket Australia) I think are revisiting what that looks like. He’s someone I’ve played under a few times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain, and he’s been fantastic. He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under,” Finch said on Triple M radio.

The former Aussie skipper said that he isn’t sure about Cricket Australia’s stance on it but he wants to get overturned.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of what CA’s position is on it. But would I like to see it overturned? (Yes) … he’s someone who, you do your time and he’s well and truly done that I think,” he added.



Meanwhile, Finch also claims as a fast bowler only Test skipper Pat Cummins can manage to lead the Australian team in ODIs.

“I think (Smith) captained a Test match in Adelaide after Pat was out with Covid, so I think that’s all been put to bed. I think it’s pretty hard (for a fast bowler) but if anyone can manage it, it would be Pat,” he added.

