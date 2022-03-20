'He's Been an Absolute Legend': Sangakarra Explains Why Suresh Raina Went Unsold in Mega Auctions

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to have a grand opening on March 26 when two heavyweights – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – square off against each other. The tournament is going to get bigger and more competitive, given the inclusion of two new sides in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Though several new faces will be getting a platform to showcase their talents, the tournament will miss some of its finest players who have been the centre of attraction in the previous editions. One such player is former India batter Suresh Raina.

Known as Mr IPL, Raina failed to attract any buyer at the mega auctions. To everyone’s surprise, neither his previous team, Chennai Super Kings, bid for him even once nor he featured in the list of players for the accelerated auction.

Raina going unsold was a matter of disappointment for his fans. Former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakkara spoke about the auction dynamics and explained why the despite scoring more than 5000 runs, the 35-year-old left-hand batter couldn’t get any deal.

“There are different ways to look at it. As the years go by, players change and reputations are also made new by younger players. In the case of Suresh Raina, his reputation is unbelievable in IPL cricket. He has been an absolute legend, one of the best and top-most performers season after season.

“When you go into granular detail, perhaps the player is not suited for that season. It takes nothing away from the player being one of the best, or the player being of absolutely high quality and it is something that analysts, coaches, and owners look for,” Kumar Sangakkara said during a conversation on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse.

This will be the second season when Raina won’t feature in the IPL. Back in 2020, when the tournament was shifted to UAE due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, he pulled out of the tournament, even after joining the team bio-bubble, citing personal reasons.

Raina has played 205 IPL matches, scoring 5528 runs at an average of 32.52. He has a century and 39 fifties to his credit. He has also picked up 25 wickets in 13 seasons.

