'He's Been Doing that Repeatedly': Ex-Pak Captain Indentifies Major Factor That's Holding Shubman Gill Back

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill made a decent return to ODI cricket after almost one-and-a-half years. He scored his maiden half-century in the first face-off against West Indies and then got a 43 in the second game on Sunday. On both occasions, he kicked off his innings with great composure and showed positive but couldn’t convert the remarkable starts into a bigger score.

In the series opener, Gill played a rash shot off Kyle Mayers while in the second encounter, he lost his wicket trying to play an uncontrolled scoop shot. He found a leading edge and give the bowler a simple caught and bowled chance.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, while reviewing India’s 2nd ODI in his latest YouTube video, highlighted that Gill has played so far but needs to get rid of the habit of throwing away his wicket.

“Shubman Gill played well, but once again threw his wicket after being set. He’s been doing that repeatedly now. While he does play very well, I think he needs to carry on and score big because he has a lot of talent.” Butt was quoted as saying.

Gill made his ODI debut back in 2019 during the tour of New Zealand during which he played two games before getting benched. Almost a year later, he got another game in Australia and scored 33.

The former Pakistan skipper went on to praise India’s bench strength. He underlined the fact that despite the superstars in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being unavailable, India managed to win the ODI series against the West Indies.

“India have a solid bench strength. They are in a developmental phase and a lot their pool of players is continuously increasing. We can’t see much difference in the team even when several big names are absent. This is because the management is providing consistent opportunities and the players have been responding well. The communication has become very clear,” Butt further said.

After having an unassailable 2-0 lead, India will lock horns with the West Indies in the third and the final ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday.

