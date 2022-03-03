'He’s Been Exciting Cricketer Since Childhood’: Ex-IND All-rounder Wishes Kohli to Get a Ton in 100th Test

The first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Mohali on Friday will witness former India captain Virat Kohli achieving a massive feat in his phenomenal career. The 33-year-old will become the 12th cricketer to play the 100th match in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli has come a long way in his cricketing career which started with several hiccups. From scoring his first Test runs in Jamaica in 2011 to leaving an unparallel legacy behind, the right-hand batter has established himself as one of the modern-era greats of the gentlemen’s game.

Heaping massive praise on Kohli, former cricketer Chandu Borde recalled an incident when he first spotted the dynamic India batter at a coaching camp in Mohali. Speaking to News18 Cricketnext, Borde said Kohli has been an exciting cricketer right from childhood and wants to keep on moving.

“When he was 17 or 18, North Zone had a coaching camp in Mohali. Kohli was one of the players, and I was sent by the BCCI to coach them. I saw him have a very aggressive approach in the nets also. When you tell him something, he would try to make use of the suggestions in the nets and try to correct himself,” Borde told News18 Cricketnext.

“He puts across his points, has his opinion and does not back out. He accepts points and suggestions only when he is convinced. He doesn’t like to stand and watch others. He likes to do something all the time. He’s been an exciting cricketer right from childhood. He wants to keep on moving. He does not stick to one place. He wants to be in the game all the time when he is on the field,” he added.

Borde wished to see Kohli score a century in his 100th Test. It has been more than two years since Kohli has scored an international century. He last scored 136 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test in Kolkata in November 2019. Since then, he has gone 27 Test innings without a triple-figure knock.

“He has achieved many great things in such a short time and against good teams. It is really very creditable and I wish him all the best for his 100th Test match and wish he gets his hundred in his hundredth Test match,” Borde concluded.

