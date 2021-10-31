‘He’s Definitely a Guy Who’s in Our Plans’: Kohli Hints at a Major Change in Playing XI for New Zealand Clash

Team India captain Virat Kohli spoke about the need for a sixth bowler ahead of the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Two heavyweights will lock horns in their second Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. After having lost their opening games to Pakistan, it becomes a do-or-die encounter for both teams.

On the eve of the New Zealand clash, Kohli gave an update on Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness. While addressing a pre-match press conference on Saturday, the Indian captain said the Baroda all-rounder has to regain his fitness so as to bowl an over or two against the Black Caps.

“It’s very important to have a sixth bowling option — whether through me or Hardik (Pandya). He should have to be fit to be able to bowl one or two overs,” Kohli said on the eve of the New Zealand game.

According to Kohli, it would be the game situation that would dictate if they require an additional bowler, which has been India’s bane over the past year since Pandya isn’t half as effective post his lower-back surgery.

“Game situation dictates when to use your sixth bowling option. In our last match, if they (Pakistan) batted first, I could also have bowled one or two overs. But in the second innings when we needed wickets, we just had to bowl our primary bowlers. It’s not that a team with six-seven bowling options doesn’t lose,” the skipper said.

Kohli confirmed that Pandya was ‘fine’ as far as his shoulder injury was concerned but also dropped hints that Shardul Thakur is still not in the scheme of playing eleven as of now but could figure in future.

“Hardik is absolutely fine if you’re talking about the blow on his shoulder,” Kohli said adding that Shardul was also in their ‘plans’.

On Shardul, Kohli said: “He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team.”

“What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli added.

