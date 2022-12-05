'He's Got a Lot of Cricket Before IPL'-Australia Coach Asks Young All-Rounder to Manage Workload Effectively After IPL 2023 Availability

The 23-year-old Cameron Green is all set to become hot property when IPL mini auction takes place on December 23 in Kochi. It’s anybody’s guess that the Aussie all-rounder is already on franchisee’s radar as not only can he bowl medium pace, he can also open up the batting for you. Meanwhile, some of the franchisees will now be wary of his availability after Australia coach Andrew McDonald warned the youngster of managing his workload.

It must be mentioned here that Green has declared his availability in IPL 2023 unlike some of his compatriots like Pat Cummins who have pulled out citing a busy international schedule.

Australia have a busy season ahead which will kick off with a four-match Test series against India followed by the IPL. After which the Aussie team will land in England for the all-important Ashes series. In such a scenario, his workload will have to be managed promptly.

“His (Green) overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it’s a concern for every player," McDonald was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“We’ve spoken about it several times. it’s hypothetical to see how he’s feeling come the end of March. He’s got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I’m sure his decision won’t be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL.

“You never know what your body is going to feel like in three months’ time on the back of nine Test matches plus some white ball cricket of the back end of that Indian series," he added.

Australia opener David Warner has already warned Green about the challenge of managing his workload. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins had already opted out of next year’s IPL due to a busy international schedule.

Of late, Green has been troubled by back injuries, which limited his bowling.

“We’re lucky and fortunate enough that the quality in front of him (Green) doesn’t mean that he has to bowl excessive amounts of overs," McDonald said.

“He bats in the top six, he’s holding his own as a batter. So I could say that he’s pretty much unrestricted at the moment."

