'He's Got Moves'-Axar Patel's Dance Moves From His Wedding Ceremony Trends On Social Media | WATCH

India cricketer Axar Patel tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Meha Patel on January 26. The couple dated each other for a long time before getting engaged in January 2022. Axar’s wife is a dietician and remains quite active on social media. She doesn’t miss any opportunity when it comes to posting pictures from latest vacations. She is reported to be an avid traveler and had traveled places like Goa, Dubai and the United States alongside her now husband.

The 29-year-old cricketer was left out of team India’s New Zealand limited-overs series due to personal commitments. The couple had their Mehendi Ceremony and pre-wedding celebrations on Wednesday (January 25).

Congrats to Axar Patel and Meha Patel on their wedding. ❤️pic.twitter.com/o3E3cf6bPd — M (@AngryPakistan) January 26, 2023

Meanwhile, videos from their wedding ceremony is already going viral. In a video, Axar can be seen performing a dance sequence to a Bollywood number. Axar’s wedding follows the high-profile celebrity wedding of star batter KL Rahul with actress and starchild Athiya Shetty. The couple tied the knot on January 23rd at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Earlier Axar Patel was given a rest for the six white ball games against New Zealand alongside Rahul on the grounds of ‘personal reasons.’

Axar Patel got moves.Many congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/0xJKAXX2Cc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

‘He Tells me to Play freely, He’s There to Protect Me’: Axar Credits Captain Hardik for Batting Success

Although, Axar will not be available for the T20 series opener against New Zealand, he was last seen in action during the T20I series against Sri Lanka where he shone with the bat. Especially in the second T20I in Pune where India were down in the dumps. He also went onto take several wickets, becoming man of the tournament in the three-match series.

Axar’s best knock in the series came out in the Pune face-off when India were chasing a stiff 208-run target. His gutsy 65 off just 31 balls, along with Surya’s 51, seemed to be taking the Indian ship safely to the shore but, unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. The hosts lost by 16 runs but Axar got etched in everyone’s memory.

“Feel happier when the team benefits from my batting (when compared to bowling). Didn’t do anything different for this series, just that the captain gave me a lot of confidence in the dugout. He tells me to play freely and tells me that he is there to protect me,” Axar had said earlier.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here