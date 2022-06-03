'He's Got Some Work to Do'-Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach On Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old son Arjun made headlines when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2021. A year later, he was let go only to be picked again at INR 30 lakh in the mega auctions earlier this year. However, he didn’t play a single match in IPL 2022 where Mumbai Indians went onto produce a dud losing ten of 14 games. They even handed a few debuts to the likes of Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Tristian Stubbs in the last few games of their campaign, but not to Arjun who, many thought, must have been given a chance in the final match of the campaign against Delhi Capitals. Nonetheless, the think tank felt otherwise.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond said the youngster has some work to do before making the playing eleven.

“He’s got some work to do. When you’re playing for a team like Mumbai, making the squad is one thing but entering the playing XI is another. He still has a lot of hard work and development to do. When you play at this level, there’s a fine line between giving everyone a game… but you have to earn your spot too. Arjun needs to work on his batting and fielding before finding a place on the team. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn a spot in the team,” Bond told Sportskeeda.

Arjun is relatively inexperienced in domestic cricket where he played just two T20 games for his domestic side Mumbai before playing the ‘Mumbai T20’ league. Despite this, his selection remained a hot topic ahead of DC clash which was a dead rubber.

When asked about his son warming the bench, Sachin Tendulkar said that the youngster must focus on his game and not on issues which are out of his control.

“This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Tendulkar said at a show ‘SachInsight’ when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.

