'He's Got That Calmness You Need': Michael Vaughan Picks England's Next Limited-Overs Captain

Former captain Michael Vaughan has picked Jos Buttler to take over the charge of England’s white-ball cricket after the reports suggest that Eoin Morgan is expected to announce his retirement in the coming week.

Morgan revolutionized England’s white-ball cricket and helped them lift the 2019 ODI World Cup trophy, however, he has been going through a lean patch with the bat which has put scanners on his place in the team.

Vaughan claims that Buttler is the best white-ball player in the world and the right man to take England’s white-ball cricket forward with his calm demeanour.

“For me it’s a no-brainer that Jos Buttler takes over that role. He’s the best white-ball player in the world, he’s got a very smart cricket brain, and he’s got that calmness you need,” Vaughan wrote in his for The Telegraph.

Recently, Sri Lanka batting legend suggested England should use Buttler as a Test opener after the wicketkeeper batter lost his place in the red-ball team. Vaughan has also backed the glovesman for the role as he feels that under the new management of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England have played fearless cricket and Buttler as opener will give them an extra edge.

“England have this fearless, aggressive nature, and the balls don’t seem to be doing as much in the UK as they have done in previous seasons. If something as radical Buttler as Test opener was ever going to work it would be now, under this management group of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. I’d love to see him in this group playing like he played in the IPL.”



“When he was opening this year he played quite conventionally. And then he got in and started to flourish. Of course, he’s still going to have difficulty if the ball swings around like it did in the first innings, but when its flat like we saw in the second innings, he could murder teams with complete freedom to go and attack, Virender Sehwag style.”

“Why not? England are generally one down early anyway, so they might as well be one down early by someone having a big old yahoo,” said Vaughan.

