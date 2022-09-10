'He's more skilful than I’m, He's Tremendous': Former India Captain Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli - WATCH

Virat Kohli made a dynamic return to his older self with his 71st international hundred on Thursday. Batting in India’s last Super 4 game against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022, the former Indian skipper smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries, notching up his first century in the shortest format of the game. With this feat, he equalled the long-standing record of Ricky Ponting of 71 international tons and is only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar who is at top of the charts with 100 hundreds.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has always backed the player in Virat and in a recent podcast, he termed the 34-year-old better and more skilful than himself. The video of the conversation was shared on a YouTube channel called TRS Clips.

Ganguly was asked about his opinion on the comparison between him and Virat in terms of being aggressive. The former said,

“The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skilful than I’m. We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous.”

Sourav Ganguly further shares his views on the scrutiny and criticism faced by cricketers by the media. Citing examples from his playing days, the BCCI president suggested how to deal with such situations.

“Everybody has been under media scrutiny. Just the names keep changing over a period of time.

“I won’t get to know half of it because I didn’t read so much. I would enter a hotel and the first thing I would say at the reception, ‘Boss, don’t put the newspaper under my door in the morning’. But now, obviously, it’s a lot more; social media is on your computer and phone,” Ganguly said.

“I didn’t go through any trauma. I just had good days and bad days. I had less pressure, a bit more pressure and too much pressure. Young people should also look at it that way. I can say it now because I’m a bit more experienced. But the young ones should look at it as an opportunity and move on,” he added.

Speaking about the change in the game over the course of time, Ganguly said, “The game is different. It has gotten faster, shorter, more sixes, more boundaries, and not many deliveries left outside the off stump. The game has changed.”

