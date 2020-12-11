Not MS Dhoni, Not Chris Gayle; Sohail Tanvir Names This Batsman As The Toughest To Bowl To

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has recently revealed the name of the batsman he has found difficult to bowl to. Tanvir, who in his cricketing career has bowled to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni.

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has recently revealed the name of the batsman he has found difficult to bowl to. Tanvir, who in his cricketing career has bowled to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni, divulged that South African player AB de Villiers was the toughest batsman he’s bowled to.

“I found bowling to AB de Villiers the toughest batsman to bowl against. He was Mr. 360 and he would smack you all over the ground. You couldn’t make a strategy against him because he could play anywhere you bowled," he told Cricket Pakistan. Tanvir added that if he were to name a player who he found tough to bowl against in the Test or powerplay overs, he would be Pakistan’s star player Babar Azam.

De Villiers impressed cricket fans with his batting skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He was among the top 10 batsmen who scored most runs in IPL 2020. With 454 runs in 15 games, de Villiers was at the 10th spot.The right-handed batsman was also among the top 10 players in IPL 2020 with the most number of sixes to their names. He grabbed the eighth position by hitting 23 sixes in the tournament. On some occasions, he powered Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL franchise for which he played, to victory.

Speaking on Azam, Tanvir said making the young Pakistan batsman the skipper of the national team is a great decision for the long-term.Heaping praise on Azam, the left-arm fast bowler stated, “He had been doing well in all formats after getting captaincy. I don’t see the responsibility affecting Babar’s performance.”Azam is currently at the second spot in the ICC rankings on the list of best T20I batsmen. In One-Day International rankings, he has grabbed the third spot. India skipper Virat Kohli is at the top position on the list of batsmen in ODIs. In Tests, Azam is placed at the fifth position.