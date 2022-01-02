'He's Never Been a Leader of Substance': Ian Chappell Slams Root's Captaincy, Picks England's Next Test Skipper

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has come down harsh on England Test skipper Joe Root for England’s horrific show in the ongoing Ashes Down Under. The visitors began the tour with a 9-wicket defeat at the Gabba and then lost the next two games as well – beaten by 275 runs in Adelaide and by an innings and 14 runs in Melbourne.

Captain Joe Root has been receiving flak for his team’s dismal performance. England are already reeling behind 3-0 in the series and the recent Covid outbreak in their camp has added to their dismay.

Chappell, in his latest column for ESPN Cricinfo, has lashed out at the English side. He stated that ‘lack of inspiration’ has started to reflect in the team’s output at home, adding that Root isn’t the right person to make England a better side.

“Even in England, Root’s lack of inspiration as a leader is starting to show. Albeit in some trying times, because of the pandemic, England are starting to lose their reputation as a team that is difficult to beat at home.

“It’s incorrect to make Root culpable, as he is easily England’s best batter, but he has to accept some of the blame. He has never been a leader of substance and virtually gained the job because there was no other candidate and it was hoped he would grow into the job.

“It has become patently clear Root is not the man for the task if England want to be recognised as a tough team to beat in all circumstances,” Chappell wrote in his column.

The former Australia captain believes that Ben Stokes is the only captaincy material available to England. At the same the time, Chappell also warned that he also warned that the increased workload might break the all-rounder’s spirit in long term.

“That is the easy part, bringing a tenure to an end; the tough job is finding a better incumbent. In the current side only, Ben Stokes could be considered captaincy material. He has the qualities of a good captain; he’s aggressive, inspirational, and has the ability to lift the team.

“It would be an extremely tough task, given his already demanding role as an allrounder. He has the ability to do the job but it could also break his spirit. The other major point to consider is, the ECB doesn’t have a reputation for taking tough decisions,” Chappell concluded.

