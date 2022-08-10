'He's no Work Here, Can Have a Seat Beside Me': Ajay Jadeja Explains Why He Won't Pick Dinesh Karthik for T20 WC

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played later this year in Australia and plenty of discussions have already started to unfold regarding Team India’s possible combination in the mega ICC event. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has now joined the discussion and he recently made a bold prediction regarding India’s probable squad for the World Cup. Jadeja feels that wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik cannot be kept in the squad for World Cup.

Jadeja, ahead of the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies, opined that he would not select Karthik for the T20 World Cup squad. Jadeja feels that the wicketkeeper-batter can have a seat next to him in the commentary box.

“Now if you want to play the way I have heard them…aggressive, then you have to pick differently. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk in, you need Dinesh Karthik at all costs. He is your insurance. But if you don’t have either of them, then Dinesh Karthik has no work here. But yes, I would not put Karthik there, he can have a seat beside me. He is very good as a commentator,” Jadeja said ahead of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies.

Karthik made a memorable return to the Indian squad after having a spectacular season in IPL. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored 330 runs at an average of 55.00 and with a strike rate of 183.33 in the 15th season of IPL.

The former Indian batter feels that in modern-day cricket it is simply not possible to keep Karthik in the squad.

“But there, in the team, I would not pick him. Now the decision is whether you want to play Ravindra or Axar. If it’s Dhoni style, then add Kohli, Rohit and Karthik. But in modern-day cricket, you have to leave out Karthik. Maybe even Kohli depends on whether he is in form or not,” Jadeja added.

There are eight players, according to Jadeja, who will be automatic choices for the T20 World Cup. In the bowling department, Jadeja opted for Mohammad Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the batting unit, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda are Jadeja’s chosen ones.

