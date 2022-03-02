'He's Not Calling the Shots': Gavaskar Highlights Major Advantage Virat Kohli to Have in 100th Test

While Rohit Sharma is set to begin his journey as India’s Test captain, eyes will also be on Virat Kohli whose search for his 71st international ton persists. The latter has returned to the mix for the upcoming 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. The first match, which will be his 100th appearance for India in whites, begins on Friday in Mohali and the team has begun the preparations under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes that Kohli will have a great time with the bat against Sri Lanka. Speaking with Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said since the burden of leadership is no more on the latter’s head, he can focus on his batting.

“As a captain what happens is that you are concerned about everybody else. It’s just a natural thing, you are concerned about your bowlers’ forms, maybe there is a slight niggle injury, as a batting unit may be your No.4 or No.5 are not getting the runs, getting out badly,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“So, you might be scoring runs yourselves as a captain but you are always concerned about everybody else in the team. That is where you can’t focus on your batting. As not a captain, you can focus entirely on your batting. That is the biggest advantage that you can have.

“But now I think it’s a question of him getting used to the fact that he is not calling the shots. As long as he is delivering the shots with the bat, nothing else is mattering,” he added.

As captain of the Indian Test side, Kohli amassed 5864 runs in 68 Tests at a staggering average of 54.80. His last century in the longest format came against Bangladesh in 2019 which was also the first pink-ball Test played on Indian soil.

